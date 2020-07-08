Japan minister again says no need for new emergency for coronavirus
Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura reiterated on Wednesday there is no need to declare a new state of emergency for the coronavirus despite rising infections, as serious cases remained low and there was no strain on the medical system, Trend reports citing Reuters.
But, he noted an increase in the number of untraceable cases and cases among older people, saying: “It is necessary to respond with a sense of crisis.”
