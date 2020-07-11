Bolivian senate president tests positive for COVID-19

President of the Bolivian Senate Monica Eva Copa said Friday that she was infected with COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I am informing Bolivia that my COVID-19 tests turned out to be positive. I am following the epidemiological protocols and will remain in isolation for the necessary time. My condition is stable, and I will not refrain from performing my duties in the Plurinational Legislative Assembly (parliament), (and I) will continue to work remotely," Copa tweeted.

Other Bolivian officials diagnosed with COVID-19 include Interim President Jeanine Anez Chavez, the minister of health, the head of the Central Bank and the head of the presidential administration.

Bolivia has tallied over 44,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 1,600 fatalities.