Indonesia reports 1,282 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths
Indonesia reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total count to 76,981, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Deaths from the COVID-19 rose by 50 on Monday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,656, the highest in East Asia outside China.
