Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list

A former Filipino ambassador to South Korea has been placed on Interpol's wanted list for alleged sexual harassment of a South Korean woman while staying here, police said Friday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The former ambassador, 69, whose name remains withheld, was placed on the Red Notices whereby Interpol will ask its member states to cooperate in locating and arresting him, according to the National Police Agency.

He is accused of sexually harassing a South Korean woman while serving in Seoul in December. He reportedly stepped down from the post earlier this year after the woman came forward with the accusation.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul said that any incidents related to foreign diplomats have been sternly dealt with but declined to provide details on the latest case, including his identity, citing diplomatic relations with the Philippines and privacy protection.