Argentina extends COVID-19 quarantine to Aug. 2

The Argentine government announced on Friday that it has extended the national quarantine aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 to Aug. 2, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Between July 18 and August 2, we will be trying to return to normal life in this new world, in this world that requires different care, and we will do it gradually," said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

The president said that the quarantine, which began on March 20, slowed the rate of infection, but that the situation is precarious, "so if necessary, we will go backwards."

Fernandez said that this new stage will have greater flexibility and that the provincial governments will be able to decide which activities can be resumed, starting on Saturday.

"In the meantime, we are going to continue working on strengthening the healthcare system, on scientific research to obtain the critical supplies that we lack, and we are going to be helping everyone, the merchants, the workers, those who are without work, who are our priority," the president said.

Argentina reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 3 and as of Friday, the country has reported 114,783 cases, with 2,133 deaths.