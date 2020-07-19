Two off-duty soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Kabul

Two off-duty Afghan National Army soldiers were shot dead by Taliban militants in Qara Bagh, a district on northern outskirts of Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, a local TV channel reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The victims were brothers and they were riding a motorcycle in a neighborhood when two Taliban chased them with a motorcycle and spread bullets on them," Tolo News TV reported.

The assault was the latest in a string of targeted attacks in the country. On Wednesday, a religious scholar and his brother were shot and killed in neighboring Sayyed Khil district of Parwan province.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency killing government troops as well as civilians.