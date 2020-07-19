Japan's COVID-19 infections rise by 511 to 25,425

The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 511 to reach 25,425 on Sunday amid a resurgence of infections across the country, according to Japan's health ministry and local governments, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of infections excludes 712 from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 999, including 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 188 new cases of infections on Sunday after three straight days of nearly 300 infections, bringing the cumulative total for Tokyo to 9,411.

Among the 188 new cases, those in their 20s and 30s accounted for about 70 percent.

Following Tokyo, Osaka Prefecture recorded 89 new cases, while Tokyo's neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba reported 30, 38 and 24 new cases on Sunday respectively, the latest figures showed.