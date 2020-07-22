Brazil reports over 2.15 mln COVID-19 cases, 81,487 deaths

Brazil on Tuesday reported a total of 2,159,654 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81,487 patients have died from the disease, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the past 24 hours, tests detected 41,008 new cases and 1,367 more patients died, the country's health ministry said.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous state, is the worst hit, with 422,669 cases and 20,171 deaths, followed by the neighboring state of Rio de Janeiro, with 145,121 cases and 12,293 deaths.

Brazil is one of countries hardest hit by the pandemic, second only to the United States, both in terms of death toll and caseload.