Chile reports over 336,000 cases of COVID-19, with 8,700 deaths

Chile on Wednesday reported 336,402 COVID-19 cases and 8,722 deaths from the disease, after tests detected 1,741 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours and 45 more patients died, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly detected cases, 1,391 presented symptoms and 238 were asymptomatic.

Chile has carried out a total of 1,445,773 tests since large-scale testing and tracing was launched in March, including 12,793 tests in the previous 24-hour period. Some 23.26 percent of the tests have come out positive.

According to the ministry, currently 18,439 cases are considered to be active and 309,241 people who had tested positive have since recovered.

Chile declared a state of catastrophe months ago to better enforce lockdown and social distancing measures with the help of the army and police force, including a nighttime curfew.