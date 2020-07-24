Brazil sees second-highest daily COVID-19 cases of nearly 60,000

Brazil on Thursday said it registered 59,961 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, its second-highest one-day increase, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A day earlier, it reported a record 67,860 new cases in a single day.

The latest new cases took the country's total caseload to 2,287,475, the Health Ministry said.

In the same 24-hour period, 1,311 more patients died of the disease, taking the death toll to 84,082.

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak, after the United States, in both numbers of cases and deaths.

Southeast Sao Paulo state, Brazil's most heavily populated, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 452,007 cases and 20,894 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 151,549 cases and 12,535 deaths, and Ceara, with 156,242 cases and 7,374 deaths.