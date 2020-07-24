China's daily passenger flights rebound to 80% of pre-COVID levels
China’s aviation regulator said on Friday the number of daily passenger flights had rebounded to about 80% of pre-COVID levels, suggesting further improvement in the aviation industry after coronavirus epidemic shattered travel demand, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Daily transported air passenger numbers have recovered to nearly 70% of the levels seen last year, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.
