Brazil reports over 51,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Brazil increased by 51,147 in one day, bringing their total number to 2,394,513, according to the latest official data released late on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The daily increase for the fourth consecutive day exceeds 50,000 of new confirmed cases. As a result, a record number of new coronavirus cases was registered for another week of the country’s epidemiological calendar ended on Saturday - 319,563 following a decrease in the previous week for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,211 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in Brazil to 86,449. In the past week 7,677 death were registered, which is also the highest figure since the pandemic started.