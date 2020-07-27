10 dead, nearly 1.5 mln people affected by floods in India's Bihar State

At least 10 people were killed and nearly 1.5 million people were affected by floods in 11 districts in India's eastern state of Bihar, the state disaster management department said in a bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Darbhanga is the worst-affected district as 536,000 people have either been displaced or are trapped inside their homes, the department said.

In Muzaffarpur district, over 200,000 people have been affected, while the number of sufferers in East Champaran has touched 272,000, the bulletin stated.

Seventeen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) involved in the rescue operations have evacuated 136,000 people so far, while 14,011 people have been put up in 26 relief camps, according to the department.

State authorities have set up 463 community kitchens to feed around 177,000 people in the state as Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have dropped food packets in several flood-hit areas, the department said.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days caused the rivers to swell, leading to breach in embankments in several places