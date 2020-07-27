Indonesia reports total number of coronavirus cases top 100,000
Indonesia surpassed 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, reporting 1,525 new infections to take the total number to 100,303, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 also increased by 57, to bring the total to 4,838, the data showed.
