Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 650,000: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 650,000 on Monday, reaching 650,029 as of 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 16,330,977, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 4,262,674 and 147,143, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Mexico, Italy, France, Spain, and India.