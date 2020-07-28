Chinese mainland reports 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including four imported cases and 64 locally-transmitted ones, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fifty-seven of the 64 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, six in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Monday.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 83,959, including 391 patients who were still being treated, with 20 in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,934 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

Two new imported cases were reported in Shanghai on Monday, while Beijing and Yunnan Province each saw one new imported case.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,053 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 1,971 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 82 remained hospitalized, with two in serious conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

There was still one suspected COVID-19 case, it added.

According to the commission, 14,590 close contacts were still under medical observation after 184 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.