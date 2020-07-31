Egypt confirms 401 new COVID-19 infections amid highest daily recoveries

Egypt reported on Thursday 401 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest since mid-May, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 93,757, said the Egyptian Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the fifth day in a row for daily infections to fall below 500, with a record of 1,774 infections on June 19.

Meanwhile, the country saw record daily recoveries, as 1,211 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 38,236, according to a statement by Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

Megahed said that 46 patients died from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the death toll to 4,774.

It is also the 10th consecutive day for COVID-19 daily fatalities in Egypt to be below 50.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

From the first week of July, COVID-19 daily fatalities and infections in Egypt started to decline amid remarkable increase of daily recoveries.

The country has recently resumed international flights, lifted a partial nighttime curfew it has been imposing since late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites, all with limited capacity.

The easier restrictions are part of a "coexistence plan" adopted by the government over the past weeks to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19, and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.