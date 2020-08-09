Chinese mainland reports 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, including 15 locally transmitted one, Trend reports citing Xinuha.

All locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

On Saturday, eight new imported cases were also reported. Of the cases, five were reported in Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai Municipality and one in Zhejiang Province, the commission said.

No deaths related to the disease or newly suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, the commission said.

On Saturday, 45 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,134 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,027 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 107 remained hospitalized, with one in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,619, including 817 patients who were still being treated, with 43 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,168 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 25,822 close contacts were still under medical observation after 2,102 were discharged on Saturday.