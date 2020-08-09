South Africa's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 10,000

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll has crossed the 10,000 mark, with 10,210 cumulative deaths recorded, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the total deaths, 301 were recorded in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said in his daily update.

Meanwhile, the country has reported a cumulative total of 553,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,712 cases reported since Friday, the minister said.

Gauteng Province, the country's economic hub, remains as the epicenter with 190,999 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 99,588 cases, KwaZulu-Natal with 95,648 cases and the Eastern Cape with 82,074 cases.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 404,568, a recovery rate of 73 percent, according to Mkhize.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,220,265 with 36,607 new tests conducted since Friday, he said.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among African countries, which has surpassed half of the cases recorded in the African continent.

Across the world, South Africa ranks the fifth in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.