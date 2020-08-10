Home World Other News Indonesia reports 1,687 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths Other News 10 August 2020 12:27 (UTC+04:00) Indonesia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 127,083, data from government’s COVID-19 task force showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters. The Southeast Asian country also added 42 new deaths, taking that total to 5,765, data showed. Tags: coronavirus COVID-19 Indonesia Follow Trend on Telegram. 