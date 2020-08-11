SoftBank reports 12% rise in first quarter net profit

Other News 11 August 2020 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
SoftBank reports 12% rise in first quarter net profit

SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 12% rise in net income in the first quarter but broke with tradition by not report operating profit, saying it was “not useful” as a measure of the conglomerate’s investment performance, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Net profit was 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in the April-June quarter after the group booked a gain following the merger of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint with T-Mobile US Inc. The result compared with 1.2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund posted an investment gain of 297 billion yen in the quarter as the fund sold down assets and revalued its portfolio upwards.

