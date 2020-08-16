Over 8.1 mln people affected by floods in India's Bihar, 25 dead

Floods in India's eastern state of Bihar have affected over 8.1 million population, officials said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Bihar Disaster Management Department (BDMD), the ongoing floods have inundated 16 districts across the state, affecting a population of 8,131,841.

The ongoing floods have hit 1,310 panchayats (villages) spreading over 130 blocks of 16 districts, data released by BDMD said.

According to officials, the floods have claimed 25 lives in five districts.

Officials said several rivers and rivulets were flowing above the danger mark in the affected districts. The floodwater has inundated residential areas and has posed a threat to embankments.

Locals said the floodwater has entered houses and shops, and people are moving around in boats.

According to officials, over half a million people have been evacuated.

"A total of 550,838 people have been evacuated," the data shows. "Ten relief camps have been set up, wherein 12,573 people are taking shelter. Besides this 782 community kitchens have been set up to provide food to the displaced people."

Authorities pressed in 33 teams of disaster response force personnel in the affected areas. Of these teams, 20 belong to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) while 13 are from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).