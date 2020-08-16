Colombia reports 456,689 COVID-19 cases, 14,810 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Colombia has risen to 456,689 and the death toll to 14,810 after 11,578 new cases and 318 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Secretary of Economic Development for Bogota Carolina Duran declared that next month, around 1,000 restaurants will begin a pilot reopening program in which diners will receive service outdoors.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Bogota Claudia Lopez announced that a strict quarantine will continue in seven areas of the city until Aug. 30, despite protests by members of the business community.