Zambian farmers urged to learn Chinese technologies

Zambian small scale farmers have been urged to partner with Chinese to foster diversification in the agriculture sector in Zambia, a grain trader expert said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Chambila Simwinga, president of the Grain Traders Association of Zambia, said that it was important that Zambian small scale farmers learn the Chinese technology to maximize their productivity for increased national food security.

"It is important that our farmers should learn new technologies from countries like China," he said.

Speaking in an interview with Xinhua, Simwinga also said that Zambian farmers should not concentrate on growing maize but diversify to grow other crops that can sell on the international market.