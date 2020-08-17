Brazil's first lady recovers from COVID-19

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, on Sunday said she had recovered from the novel coronavirus disease after the government announced on July 30 she had tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The test came out negative, thank you for your prayers and affection," the first lady, 38, posted online.

President Bolsonaro tested positive on July 7 and spent weeks working from home. He tested negative on July 27.

Several members of his cabinet also caught the virus, including three of his close aides.

Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States, with more than 100,000 deaths and 3 million cases of infection.