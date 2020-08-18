Philippines reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths
The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 4,836 novel coronavirus infections, the seventh straight day of reporting more than 3,000 cases, and seven additional deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213, while deaths had reached 2,687.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday eased the strict coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila and nearby provinces to reopen the economy and help struggling businesses, despite the country having the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.
