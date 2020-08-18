Philippines reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Other News 18 August 2020 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
Philippines reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 4,836 novel coronavirus infections, the seventh straight day of reporting more than 3,000 cases, and seven additional deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213, while deaths had reached 2,687.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday eased the strict coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila and nearby provinces to reopen the economy and help struggling businesses, despite the country having the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran produces all materials to fight COVID-19
Iran produces all materials to fight COVID-19
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 17
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 17
US sanctions not affect Iran's import of coronavirus vaccine
US sanctions not affect Iran's import of coronavirus vaccine
Loading Bars
Latest
Exchange Traded Fund might substitute oil pre-sale at Iran stock exchange Business 12:54
WHO: Kazakhstan committed to ensuring a comprehensive COVID-19 response Kazakhstan 12:53
Iran's parliament rejects oil ministry's plan to sell oil bonds at stock exchange Business 12:41
Philippines reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths Other News 12:38
Price on gold in Azerbaijan edges up Finance 12:34
Kazakhstan's export to Belarus down in 1H2020 Business 12:32
Iran reveals data on startup companies' export operations Business 12:30
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:27
Uzbekistan plans to increase investment attractiveness of Khorezm region Business 12:26
Iran to increase tea production Business 12:26
Uzbekistan sees growth in car production Transport 12:26
Financial transactions of public companies to be displayed online in Iran Business 12:25
Turkmenistan extends suspension of trains operation Transport 12:25
Participation of population in Iran's capital market expands Finance 12:23
Turkmenistan's Rysgal bank starts offering blank loans Finance 12:17
Hoagland: The best that OSCE MG can do is to provide on-the-ground observers on Line of Contact to prevent violence Politics 12:03
Bankruptcy risks among oil & gas companies will rise Oil&Gas 11:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange reveals data on latest exchange trading activities Business 11:50
Demand for Turkey-made cement on Georgia's construction market grows Turkey 11:50
Pakistani consulting firm offers to bring Islamic financial solutions to Uzbekistan Finance 11:48
Funds paid to wheat farmers in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 11:45
AIIB supports Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 Finance 11:44
Volume of cargo shipment from Germany via Turkish ports since early 2020 revealed Turkey 11:42
Oil settles back after gains made on OPEC+ abiding by output cuts Oil&Gas 11:41
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for production facilities in Ardabil Province Business 11:34
Turkmenistan sets tasks to obtain high grain yield Business 11:29
Volume of transportation operations via airport in Izmir reduces Turkey 11:13
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Isfahan Province increases Business 11:11
Georgia's seven-month import of steel from Turkey shows uptick Turkey 11:08
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Uzbekistan declines more than half Turkey 11:08
Turkey ups export of steel to US more than half Turkey 11:03
Sweden rejects Norwegian Air credit guarantee application Europe 11:00
Turkey ramping up cement export to Germany Turkey 10:58
Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs Europe 10:41
Iranian currency rates for August 18 Finance 10:22
Sustained drawdown expected in crude, fuel inventories over coming 18-24 months Oil&Gas 10:22
Iran boosts gas refining volumes Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 18 Finance 10:21
Oil demand to remain below levels seen in 2019 until 2022 Oil&Gas 10:16
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekinvest insurance company doubles net profit during 1H2020 Finance 10:11
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 18 Uzbekistan 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Indonesia posts biggest trade surplus in 9 years in July Other News 09:33
Chile opens bidding to build 5G network Other News 08:56
Non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector increase Finance 08:22
US Ambassador, USAID Mission Director and CEC Chair open upgraded server infrastructure Georgia 08:18
IRU: Turkmenistan active participant in dev't of transport, transit corridors in region Transport 08:07
Turkey reports 22 COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours Turkey 07:51
Israel reports 2,071 new COVID-19 cases, 94,751 in total Israel 07:18
North Korea to convene key party meeting to discuss economy, military Other News 06:33
6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles central Philippines Other News 05:42
Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in a month World 04:46
Kazakhstan confirms 103,033 coronavirus cases since Mar 13 Kazakhstan 03:07
Iran Air to resume Tehran-Madrid flights after 17 years Iran 02:11
Colombia's COVID-19 caseload reaches 468,332, death toll tops 15,000 Other News 01:04
Trump vows create tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from China US 00:10
Kazakhstan's import from Russia down during COVID-19 Business 17 August 23:31
Libyan security arrests 27 illegal immigrants Arab World 17 August 23:09
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank resumes selling gold bullions Kazakhstan 17 August 22:21
Turkey sees decline in number of registered French companies in 1H2020 Turkey 17 August 22:16
Iran reveals value of flowers, ornamental plants' exports Business 17 August 22:15
Restrictions on regular international air movement extended until September 30 in Georgia Georgia 17 August 21:44
USAID talks assistance to Uzbekistan’s economic, political development Business 17 August 21:21
229 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 64,541 in total Arab World 17 August 21:03
Iran to create new port in its Sistan & Baluchestan Province Transport 17 August 19:33
Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Center develops int'l co-op on combating cybersecurity ICT 17 August 19:28
Iran's Guardian Council rejects tax bill on empty houses Business 17 August 19:24
Iran produces all materials to fight COVID-19 Society 17 August 19:12
Customer loyalty indicator for the last 6 months of Azercell has exceeded 90% Society 17 August 19:10
FATF restrictions limit imports of Pakistani, Indian rice to Iran Business 17 August 19:03
Unable to falsify origin of word "Arsak", Armenians changed it to "Artsakh" - historian's response to Pashinyan Politics 17 August 19:03
Iranian expert: Iran's nuclear deal could boost economy Nuclear Program 17 August 18:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 18 Oil&Gas 17 August 18:34
Russian warships arrive in Baku to take part in International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 August 18:32
Iran's government continues offering its assets via Stock Exchange - Rouhani Finance 17 August 18:28
Uzbekistan Railways eyes to establish co-op with Malaysian rolling stock manufacturer Transport 17 August 18:26
Uzbek, Pakistani experts discuss ways to resolve situation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 17 August 18:16
Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000 Other News 17 August 18:01
Turkmengas announces tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17 August 17:47
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy chemicals via tender Tenders 17 August 17:47
Moldovan politician: It’s time to disband OSCE Minsk Group as failing to cope with its goals, objectives Politics 17 August 17:43
Azerbaijan confirms 167 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 August 17:41
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia tries to threaten with military strike on Ganja city Politics 17 August 17:38
Israeli media highlight Jewish solidarity with Azerbaijan Politics 17 August 17:32
Uzbekistan aims to eliminate backlog of gas exports Oil&Gas 17 August 17:26
Mobile phone prices decline in Iran Business 17 August 17:25
Turkmenistan reveals number of signed documents since beginning of this year Turkmenistan 17 August 17:23
Turkmenistan publishes number of new laws adopted this year Turkmenistan 17 August 17:23
COVID-affected Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs receive extra funds Finance 17 August 17:23
Iran’s NIDC may be privatized Oil&Gas 17 August 17:22
Azerbaijan reduces oil pumping through BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 17 August 17:16
Demand for France among Turkish job seekers lowers Turkey 17 August 17:16
Supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank's deposit auction tops demand five-fold Finance 17 August 17:14
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17 August 17:14
Azerbaijan becomes second largest supplier of olive oil to Uzbekistan Business 17 August 17:13
Investments to be made in agriculture sector of Iran's Kermanshah Province Business 17 August 17:11
Uzbekistan, Belarus expanding cooperation in exchange trade Business 17 August 17:11
KAMAZ announces next delivery of vehicles to Turkmenistan Transport 17 August 17:10
Gold output increases in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 17 August 17:07
Passenger transportation plummets in Kazakhstan country-wide Transport 17 August 17:07
All news