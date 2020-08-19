Sudan's foreign ministry refutes spokesman's statement on seeking peace with Israel

Sudan's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday refuted the statement by its spokesman about Sudan's contacts with Israel on signing a peace deal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not discuss the relations with Israel," Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Omer Gamar-Eddin said in a statement.

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haidar Badawi al-Sadiq "has not been assigned to make any statements in this regard," he added.

He explained that his ministry was astonished by its spokesman's remarks on Sudan's endeavor to establish formal relations with Israel, adding that those statements created an ambiguous situation that needs clarification.

Earlier on Tuesday, al-Sadiq reportedly said that "Khartoum is looking forward to a peace agreement with Israel based on Khartoum's interests without sacrificing the values."

He added that "there is no reason for the continuation of hostility between Sudan and Israel. We do not deny the existence of contacts between the two countries."

He commended the recent decision by the United Arab Emirates to sign a peace deal with Israel as "bold and courageous and maps the right path for the rest of the Arab countries."

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Sudan's statement on seeking a peace deal with Israel, vowing that his government "will do whatever is necessary to turn vision into reality."

"Israel, Sudan and the entire region will benefit from the peace agreement and will be able - together - to build a better future for all peoples of the region," Netanyahu said in a statement.