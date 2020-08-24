Philippines reports 4,686 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
The Philippine health ministry on Monday confirmed 4,686 additional novel coronavirus infections and 13 more deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 194,252, more than 60% of which were recorded in the past month, while deaths have reached 3,010.
Latest
Azerbaijani president: World's biggest energy companies interested in producing renewable energy in Azerbaijan today
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy