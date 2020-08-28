India reports record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections
India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.
Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.
