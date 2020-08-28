Indonesia reports record new coronavirus cases for second day
Indonesia on Friday reported 3,003 new coronavirus cases, its biggest rise in new infections for a second successive day, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The new cases brought Indonesia’s total coronavirus infections to 165,887, while 105 new fatalities took the death toll to 7,169, the data showed.
