Japan confirms 633 new COVID-19 cases, cumulative infections top 69,000

Japan reported 633 new daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the nation's cumulative COVID-19 tally to 69,154, not including those related to a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new infections, 170 were confirmed in Tokyo, bringing the capital's total caseload to 20,987, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

Tokyo's daily average for the past week stands at 196.7, compared to 100 infections the previous day and 148 on Sunday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister in charge of the coronavirus response told a press conference the previous day that the nationwide COVID-19 situation is "calming down."

"Overall, the situation is calming down. We will monitor the situation closely to see if this trend is certain," Nishimura said, as the number of new infections dropped at the end of August and more people have tested negative for the virus.

Nishimura's remarks were made, however, as the capital reported a record 8,126 new cases of the novel coronavirus in August alone, far surpassing the 6,466 infections reported in July.

The Tokyo metropolitan government last week decided to extend a request for establishments serving alcohol, such as clubs, bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors to close their doors earlier than normal.

The request will be extended until Sept. 15, the local government said, in a bid to curb the further spread of the virus in the capital, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

The earlier 10:00 p.m. business closure request was set to expire at the end of August, but the metropolitan government has opted to extend it for establishments in Tokyo's 23 wards, amid rising COVID-19 cases at the establishments in question.

The metropolitan government said it may well allocate 150,000 yen (1,400 U.S. dollars) to relevant business operators that agree to comply with the extension request.

The extension comes as the capital has seen a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases since July, with a disproportionately high number of cases detected at places serving alcohol, including clubs in downtown entertainment districts, as well as at establishments where people gather to eat and drink in close proximity with each other.

Tokyo has been hit by a resurgence of infections since July, with the daily number of new cases reaching a record 472 on Aug. 1 and many infections have occurred at nightlife establishments or while people have been dining out, the local government said.

The metropolitan government has, thus, maintained its alert level at the highest on its four-tier scale meaning "infections are spreading."

As for other hard-hit regions, the western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 114 new infections on Tuesday, jumping from Monday's count of 53 to total 8,656 cases, while Tokyo's neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa confirmed 59 additional infections, bringing its cumulative total to 5,019 cases.

The nationwide death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 1,326 people, according to the latest figures released late Tuesday evening.