Brazil's single-day COVID-19 deaths top 1,200
Brazil registered 1,215 COVID-19 deaths and 42,659 new infections in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The single-day death toll was more than double that reported the previous day, when 553 deaths were registered, according to the ministry.
The national caseload has reached 3,950,931 and the death toll has risen to 122,596, said the ministry.
The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous and the hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 814,375 cases and 30,375 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 226,800 cases and 16,217 deaths.
