5.2-magnitude quake hits 168 km E of Amahai, Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 168 km east of Amahai, Indonesia at 17:46:06 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.0447 degrees south latitude and 130.406 degrees east longitude.
