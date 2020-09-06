Peru allocates 3.9 bln USD to families affected by pandemic

Peru has allocated more than 14 billion soles (about 3.9 billion U.S. dollars) of social assistance to vulnerable families that have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Economy and Finance Maria Antonieta Alva said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

She said that this social assistance, created to mitigate the economic crisis, has already been delivered to around 6 million Peruvian families.

"Measures are being financed in a complementary way to expand coverage of social problems and guarantee food security," said the minister during a presentation before Congress.

Alva added that the government expects to soon offer subsidies to another 2.5 million families affected by the pandemic.