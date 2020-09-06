Indonesia reports 3,444 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,444 within one day to 194,109, with the death toll adding by 85 to 8,025, the health ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, 2,174 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 138,575.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,176 new cases, East Java 303, West Sumatra 244, Central Java 233 and South Sulawesi 209.

No more new positive cases were found in six provinces, namely Jambi, Riau Islands, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, North Maluku and Papua.