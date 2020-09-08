India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month
India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.
India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.
Latest
5G is not used in Kyrgyzstan, but discussions on their implementation were held: Communications Agency head
Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units names reason for relatively low number of infected people
Issue of resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani territories raised at PACE meeting
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of transactions carried out through government’s payment portal
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes great effort
President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world