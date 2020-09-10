Mainland China reports seven new COVID-19 cases vs two a day earlier
Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 9, up from two cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 25th consecutive day of no local transmissions.
The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, up from eight a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,153, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
