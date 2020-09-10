UN chief condemns attack on convoy of Afghan first vice president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Wednesday's attack in Kabul on the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Guterres extended his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The secretary-general reiterated the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country and reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement.

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a roadside bomb attack that struck Saleh's convoy. Saleh received minor wounds in his left hand and small burns on his face. His teenage son accompanying him in the bomb-proof vehicle was unharmed, Saleh confirmed in a footage posted on his Facebook account.

Wednesday's attack came as peace efforts have been underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.