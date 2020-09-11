China, India agree border troops should quickly disengage

Other News 11 September 2020 05:02 (UTC+04:00)
China, India agree border troops should quickly disengage

China and India agreed on Thursday that the border troops of the two sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The consensus was reached during talks between Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow.

