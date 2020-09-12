6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

Other News 12 September 2020 08:19 (UTC+04:00)
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on Saturday struck off Miyagi Prefecture in Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at around 11:44 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

