No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from outside the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Saturday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, according to the commission.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,635 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,484 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 151 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,184. Altogether 80,399 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

A total of 6,729 close contacts were still under medical observation after 963 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

Also on Saturday, 70 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

The commission said 357 asymptomatic cases, including 356 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 4,938 confirmed cases including 100 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 498 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,613 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 475 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.