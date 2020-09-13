Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander, 3 others

The Pakistani military said on Sunday that security forces have killed a terrorist commander along with three other terrorists in the Waziristan area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An army statement said that "in a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists (were) killed during an intelligence based operation today (Sunday) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan" tribal districts.

The terrorist commander was the mastermind of numerous terrorist attacks, and more recently, he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to the killing of several soldiers and officers, the statement from the army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistani military said one soldier was killed in a roadside bomb attack near a check post in North Waziristan.