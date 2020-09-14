5.0-magnitude quake hits 64 km E of Meulaboh, Indonesia: USGS
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted 64 km E of Meulaboh, Indonesia at 18:28:52 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 131.31 km, was initially determined to be at 4.2268 degrees north latitude and 96.7017 degrees east longitude.
Latest
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity