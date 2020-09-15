Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases versus 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from 39 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 85,202. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.