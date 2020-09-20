Canadians urged to take action against spread of COVID-19 as caseload reaches 141,911

There have been 141,911 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,205 deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of Friday, the average daily case count was reported as 849 cases being reported daily across Canada during the previous seven days.

"As I discussed in my remarks on Friday, the ongoing increase in Canada's daily case count is an indicator of accelerated epidemic growth," Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a Saturday statement.

Tam said that accelerated growth increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading beyond manageable levels in areas where the virus is surging.

As Canadians shift more of their activities indoors, the risk of spreading is increased. Tam urged all Canadians to take action now to slow the spread of the virus. "In addition to strict adherence to personal protective measures, we must all reduce our number of contacts to a minimum. Most importantly, stay home and isolate yourself from others if you are experiencing any symptoms."

On Friday, two Canadian party leaders tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bloc Quebecois' leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his wife both tested positive for the virus and are in isolation until the end of September, according to a statement of the party Friday morning.

On Friday night, the Canadian Conservative Party announced that its leader Erin O'Toole tested positive for the virus and is isolating.

In a rare weekend press conference Saturday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced an expansion of new social gathering restrictions across the entire province as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Effective immediately in Ontario, new gathering sizes will be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for at least the next 28 days. The previous gathering limits were 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.