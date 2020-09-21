Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Sunday, 7 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,742 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,569 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 173 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,291, including the 173 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,484 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,233 close contacts were still under medical observation after 649 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.

Also on Sunday, 25 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported.

The commission said 397 asymptomatic cases, including 396 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 5,032 confirmed cases including 103 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 507 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,712 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 479 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.