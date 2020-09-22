Mexico surpasses 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rates, Trend reports Reuters.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 2,917 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Latin American country, bringing the total to 700,580 as well as a cumulative death toll of 73,697.

According to a Reuters tally, Latin America has recorded around 8.7 million coronavirus cases and over 322,000 deaths, both figures being the highest of any region.

While Brazil is the hardest-hit country in the region, Peru, Colombia and Mexico have also seen severe outbreaks.

Despite aggressive lockdown measures in many countries across the region, as well as widespread compliance in mitigation strategies such as masks and social distancing, experts suggest that the region’s rampant poverty and large informal economies have made containment difficult.