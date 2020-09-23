Apple to launch online store in India

Apple will launch the Apple Store online in India on Wednesday, offering Apple's full range of products and support directly to customers of the country for the first time, a news release from the company on Tuesday said.

Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi, the company said.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 20 years, and the company's ongoing investment and innovation support almost 900,000 jobs across the country. Apple's App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru has supported thousands of local developers, according to the company.

"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president.

Apple now has about 1.6 percent share of the Indian smartphone market. China's Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme, all together, have about 75 percent market share, according to the latest report on the Indian smartphone market for the second quarter of 2020 by Canalys.