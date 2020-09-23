Brazil reports 33,536 new coronavirus cases, 836 deaths
Brazil recorded 33,536 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 836 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Brazil has registered more than 4.59 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 138,108, according to ministry data.
