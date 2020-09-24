Singapore to permit more people back to workplace in easing COVID-19 control measures

Singapore has announced Wednesday several restriction-ease measures as it has reported low numbers of COVID-19 cases recently, including allowing more people back to workplace, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

More employees will be allowed to return to the workplace since Sept. 28, although safe management measures must be in place and employers are encouraged to implement measures such as flexible working hours and staggered reporting times, said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong who also co-chairs the multi-ministry taskforce to fight the virus.

Employers must ensure that such employees continue to work from home for at least half their working time, and no more than half of such employees are at the workplace at any point in time, Gan said at a virtual press conference.

From Oct. 3, wedding receptions will be allowed to have up to 100 attendees in total, including the couple and their families, he said.

To ensure safe distancing, participants have to be split into zones of up to 50 attendees each, or to be separated by staggered time slots with up to 50 persons in each slot. The cap for marriage solemnizations will also be increased to 100 persons, split across multiple zones of up to 50 persons each, he added.

Also from Oct. 3, all religious organizations will be permitted to conduct congregational and other worship services of up to 100 persons, subject to safe distancing and safe management measures, according to Gan.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the taskforce with Gan Kim Yong, said at the press conference that the government is working on a road map for the third and final phase of Singapore's reopening.

The city state is currently in the second-phase since June 2, the end of the Circuit Breaker measures taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with one community case and four imported cases. The rest are foreign workers residing in dormitories.